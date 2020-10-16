Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SGBLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. Sanlam has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Get Sanlam alerts:

About Sanlam

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include accounts, credit cards, saving and investment, digital wallets, prepaid cards, Shariah banking, and foreign exchange services; home loans, personal loans, car financing, and student loans; and unit trust and annuities, financial planning, trading, wills, and estate and trust services, as well as car and home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal asset, and life and accident insurance.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.