SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.98

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.98 and traded as high as $134.70. SAP shares last traded at $134.08, with a volume of 1,326,801 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.32 ($162.73).

The company has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion and a PE ratio of 34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €134.76 and its 200 day moving average is €123.19.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

