Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 69.2% in September

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12.
Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schaeffler Company Profile
Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.
