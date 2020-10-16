Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.36 ($8.66).

Schaeffler stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €5.72 ($6.72). 642,392 shares of the stock were exchanged. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €6.20.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

