Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLAF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schindler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schindler has a consensus rating of Buy.

Schindler stock opened at $273.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.82. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $277.45.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

