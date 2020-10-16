Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY remained flat at $$2.82 during midday trading on Friday. 216,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Scor has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

