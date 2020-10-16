Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Scor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
SCRYY stock remained flat at $$2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62. Scor has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
Read More: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.