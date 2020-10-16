Scotiabank Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$4.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.41.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08. The firm has a market cap of $478.68 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.2419355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -3.53%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.