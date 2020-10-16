Scotiabank Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to $50.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EDVMF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of EDVMF opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

