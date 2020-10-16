Scotiabank Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$35.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIF. CIBC raised their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

LIF stock opened at C$26.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$28.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$46.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.0444282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

