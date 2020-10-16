Scotiabank Boosts Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLA. CIBC lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$4.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

OLA opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32.

In other Orla Mining news, Director George Vincent Albino sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$1,014,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,124,038.40.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

