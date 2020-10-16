Scotiabank Cuts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$0.70

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTE has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James set a C$0.65 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$152.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post -0.2457 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

