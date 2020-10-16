Scotiabank Cuts Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Price Target to $6.00

Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

URPTF opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Uranium Participation has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

Uranium Participation Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

