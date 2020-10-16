Scotiabank Increases Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target to $3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

CXBMF stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

