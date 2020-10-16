Scotiabank Lowers Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $0.25.

Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.