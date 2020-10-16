Scotiabank Lowers Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank lowered shares of Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $0.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $0.25.
Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
About Nevada Copper
