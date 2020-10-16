Scotiabank Raises Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$3.00

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

