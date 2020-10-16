Scotiabank Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$22.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO opened at C$16.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.97. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion and a PE ratio of -629.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.7657665 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,384.62%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.