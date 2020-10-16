Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $8.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

