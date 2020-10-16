SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the September 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SECOM LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SECOM LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.23.

SECOM LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. SECOM LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SECOM LTD/ADR will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SECOM LTD/ADR

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company provides online security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems.

