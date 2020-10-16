Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $2.11

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.25. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 23,361 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 3,185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $5,447,023.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,472,098.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $18,910,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,145,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 997,923 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

