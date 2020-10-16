Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the September 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HSBC lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

SMICY stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,668. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $938.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.