Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VPTOF opened at $0.21 on Friday. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.
About Senex Energy
