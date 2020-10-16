Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

