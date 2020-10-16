Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.66

Shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) (LON:SFR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.66 and traded as low as $54.50. Severfield plc (SFR.L) shares last traded at $54.50, with a volume of 153,930 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield plc (SFR.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 62.60. The company has a market cap of $174.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09.

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

