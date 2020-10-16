SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.73

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $1.94. SG Blocks shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 636,532 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SG Blocks by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.