Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 195.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Sharp stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 45,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

