SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised SHIMIZU CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get SHIMIZU CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:SHMUY remained flat at $$31.19 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter.

About SHIMIZU CORP/ADR

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIMIZU CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.