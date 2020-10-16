Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SHECY. ValuEngine raised Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

