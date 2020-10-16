Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shionogi & Co. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 86,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,039. Shionogi & Co. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

Get Shionogi & Co. alerts:

About Shionogi & Co.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company primarily focuses on metabolic syndrome, pain, infectious diseases, cholesterol medication, anti-hypertension drugs, depression treatment, prescription drugs, OTC drugs, and diagnostics.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.