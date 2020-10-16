Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Drops By 66.6%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 66.6% from the September 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALJJ opened at $1.00 on Friday. ALJ Regional has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.