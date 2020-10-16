Short Interest in Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Decreases By 60.0%

Box Ships Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of TEUFF stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Box Ships has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Box Ships Company Profile

Box Ships Inc provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

