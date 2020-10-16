Short Interest in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Decreases By 45.6%

Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ MILN remained flat at $$32.95 during trading hours on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,514. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

