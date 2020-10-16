Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Declines By 30.5%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,890,600 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 43,019,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 402.8 days.

IITSF stock remained flat at $$1.89 during midday trading on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

