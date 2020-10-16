Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Grows By 53.9%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.35. 7,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $19.34.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.
Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
