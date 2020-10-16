Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Grows By 53.9%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $15.35. 7,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,272. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

