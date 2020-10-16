Short Interest in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Drops By 36.0%

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 15th total of 243,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $183.77. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,669. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $184.93.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total transaction of $1,953,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,799,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,947,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total transaction of $110,330.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,081,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,977,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,941 shares of company stock worth $34,497,010 in the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Morningstar by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

