Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Declines By 34.0%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 142,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MOXC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.03. 2,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,953. Moxian has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16.

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

