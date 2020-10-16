Short Interest in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Drops By 30.8%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the third quarter worth $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NWLI stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.40. 11,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,822. National Western Life Group has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.18.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

