Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Decreases By 32.7%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NAII stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 3,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.59. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $10.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 191,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

