Short Interest in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Declines By 65.9%

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, a decline of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 558,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of PNNT opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,610,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 387,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 14.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

