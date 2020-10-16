Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 30.7%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of BPIRY stock remained flat at $$2.45 on Friday. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

About Piraeus Bank

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.