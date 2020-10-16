Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Decreases By 30.7%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of BPIRY stock remained flat at $$2.45 on Friday. 64 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82. Piraeus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.
About Piraeus Bank
