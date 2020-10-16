Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Drops By 58.3%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGLFF. HSBC downgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS SGLFF remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

