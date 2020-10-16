Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Drops By 58.3%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGLFF. HSBC downgraded shares of SGL Carbon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS SGLFF remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. SGL Carbon has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

