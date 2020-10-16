Short Interest in Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Drops By 62.0%

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 86,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Siemens has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.73. Siemens had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Siemens will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.