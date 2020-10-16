Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Rises By 72.8%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

SMCAY stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,406. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCAY. Mizuho downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

