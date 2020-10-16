Short Interest in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Declines By 60.7%

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 1,888,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFTBF traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,650. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $68.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

