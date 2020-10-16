Short Interest in SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rises By 214.7%

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 214.7% from the September 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SOUHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Societe Generale started coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

