Short Interest in Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Expands By 333.3%

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

SWZ opened at $8.14 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%.

