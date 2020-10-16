Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Drops By 77.9%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Techtronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances in Hong Kong, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

