Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Rises By 222.2%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of UPMMY stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

