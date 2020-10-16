Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Decreases By 56.1%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the September 15th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 651,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.00.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

