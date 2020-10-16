Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Increases By 254.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 254.6% from the September 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th.

